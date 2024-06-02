PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) versus Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Critical Contrast

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of PEDEVCO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 71.1% of PEDEVCO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PEDEVCO and Permianville Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PEDEVCO $30.78 million 2.79 $260,000.00 $0.01 96.10 Permianville Royalty Trust $45.21 million 1.00 $10.60 million $0.43 3.19

Profitability

Permianville Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than PEDEVCO. Permianville Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PEDEVCO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares PEDEVCO and Permianville Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEDEVCO 3.99% 1.31% 1.16% Permianville Royalty Trust 23.42% 18.28% 18.25%

Risk and Volatility

PEDEVCO has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PEDEVCO and Permianville Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PEDEVCO 0 0 0 0 N/A Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Permianville Royalty Trust beats PEDEVCO on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PEDEVCO

(Get Free Report)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.