PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $14.63, but opened at $15.65. PENN Entertainment shares last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 1,656,028 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 16,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,180.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,743. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 16,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,180.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 76,157 shares of company stock worth $1,154,949 in the last three months. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PENN shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.30.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.06.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

