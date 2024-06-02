Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $1.32, but opened at $1.39. Perspective Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 311,735 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Robert F. Williamson III bought 30,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $39,941.23. Following the purchase, the director now owns 368,792 shares in the company, valued at $490,493.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Perspective Therapeutics news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Williamson III acquired 30,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $39,941.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 368,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,493.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CATX. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (up from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.90.

Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 302.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Perspective Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

About Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Featured Articles

