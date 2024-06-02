Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Prospect Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $5.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.00. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $6.69.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $202.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.70 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.13%.

Insider Transactions at Prospect Capital

In related news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prospect Capital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 2,266.9% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

