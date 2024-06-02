PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock Price Down 6.2% Following Insider Selling

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.2% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $21.77 and last traded at $21.84. 231,619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 460,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

Specifically, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 8,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $210,449.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,833 shares in the company, valued at $399,110.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,078 shares of company stock worth $1,662,448. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PUBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

PubMatic Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.29 and a beta of 1.52.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. PubMatic had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in PubMatic by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 211,520 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 17,507 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PubMatic by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $4,711,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PubMatic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,914,000 after buying an additional 22,713 shares during the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

