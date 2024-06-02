Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Toyota Motor Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toyota Motor in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.31. The consensus estimate for Toyota Motor’s current full-year earnings is $20.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.89 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.78 EPS.

NYSE:TM opened at $217.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.13 and a 200 day moving average of $215.21. The company has a market capitalization of $293.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.72. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

