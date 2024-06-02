Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $13.82, but opened at $14.23. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 41,614 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on METC. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $202.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.60 million. Analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ramaco Resources

In related news, General Counsel Evan H. Jenkins acquired 7,158 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,015.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 48,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 79.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Featured Stories

