Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.08.

RDFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,278.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 205.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDFN opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $769.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.68. Redfin has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.79 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Redfin will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

