Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) & Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) Financial Contrast

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) and Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Regal Rexnord and Nauticus Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regal Rexnord 0 0 5 0 3.00 Nauticus Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus price target of $195.60, indicating a potential upside of 30.80%. Given Regal Rexnord’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Regal Rexnord is more favorable than Nauticus Robotics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

99.7% of Regal Rexnord shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Nauticus Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Regal Rexnord shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Nauticus Robotics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Regal Rexnord and Nauticus Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regal Rexnord -0.48% 9.42% 3.86% Nauticus Robotics -850.23% N/A -84.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Regal Rexnord and Nauticus Robotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regal Rexnord $6.25 billion 1.59 -$57.40 million ($0.48) -311.54 Nauticus Robotics $4.25 million 2.00 -$50.69 million ($1.28) -0.11

Nauticus Robotics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Regal Rexnord. Regal Rexnord is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nauticus Robotics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Regal Rexnord has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nauticus Robotics has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regal Rexnord beats Nauticus Robotics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets. The Power Efficiency Solutions segment offers AC and DC motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers for residential, commercial HVAC, water heaters, commercial refrigeration, commercial building ventilation, pool and spa, irrigation, agriculture, conveying, and general commercial equipment markets. The Automation and Motion Control segment provides conveyor products, conveying automation subsystems, aerospace components, rotary precision motion solutions, high-efficiency miniature motors, motion controls, automation transfer switches, and switchgear for industrial applications and automation systems for material handling, aerospace and defense, factory automation, data centers, medical device, packaging, printing, semiconductor, robotic, industrial power tool, mobile off-highway, food and beverage processing, and other applications. The Industrial Systems segment offers integral motors, alternators, and aftermarket parts and kits for agriculture, marine, mining, oil and gas, food and beverage, data centers, prime and standby power, and general industrial equipment markets. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. The company was formerly known as Regal Beloit Corporation. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Nauticus Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops ocean robots, cloud software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; Olympic Arm, an all-electric manipulator designed for a variety of intervention tasks on work class remotely operated vehicles; and ToolKITT, a software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Webster, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.