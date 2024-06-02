Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $989.36.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REGN. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total transaction of $22,355,820.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at $457,179,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,785 shares of company stock worth $53,510,873. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $129,257,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $980.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $945.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $920.90. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $998.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

