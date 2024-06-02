Reviewing Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.5% of TeraWulf shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of TeraWulf shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TeraWulf and Perella Weinberg Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf -56.70% -30.00% -16.17% Perella Weinberg Partners -7.74% 17.87% 7.47%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $69.23 million 10.49 -$73.42 million N/A N/A Perella Weinberg Partners $648.65 million 2.24 -$17.22 million ($1.86) -8.30

This table compares TeraWulf and Perella Weinberg Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Perella Weinberg Partners has higher revenue and earnings than TeraWulf.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TeraWulf and Perella Weinberg Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 7 0 3.00 Perella Weinberg Partners 1 0 2 0 2.33

TeraWulf currently has a consensus price target of $3.66, suggesting a potential upside of 67.81%. Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.87%. Given TeraWulf’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Volatility and Risk

TeraWulf has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, financial sponsors, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in consumer and retail; energy and energy transition; financial services and FinTech; healthcare; industrials and infrastructure; and technology, telecommunication, and media industries. Perella Weinberg Partners is headquartered in New York, New York.

