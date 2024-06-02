Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from $231.00 to $234.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an underperform rating on the stock. 4,829,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 6,025,192 shares.The stock last traded at $217.50 and had previously closed at $218.01.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRM. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $287,743.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $182,912,726. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 186.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

