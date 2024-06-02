Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.80

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.80 and last traded at $68.55, with a volume of 23208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average of $57.88.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.11%. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,504.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,504.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,103 shares of company stock worth $720,600 over the last quarter. 3.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 3,686.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

