Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $22.79, but opened at $23.36. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares last traded at $23.46, with a volume of 51,394 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $125.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.95 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In other news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $94,216.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,806.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 28.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 233,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 36,115 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 599,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,531,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 67.5% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 350,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 141,403 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

Further Reading

