SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of SenesTech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

SenesTech Stock Performance

Shares of SenesTech stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 5.69. SenesTech has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $16.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 181.46% and a negative net margin of 545.82%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($15.85) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SenesTech will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SenesTech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. McAdam LLC owned 1.25% of SenesTech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

