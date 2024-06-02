ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Down 0.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $637.99 and last traded at $641.22. 1,236,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 1,235,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $643.29.

Specifically, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total transaction of $1,329,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock worth $3,846,512. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.48.

ServiceNow Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a PE ratio of 70.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $740.55 and its 200-day moving average is $734.54.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,259,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $897,908,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 69,354.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,486,000 after buying an additional 820,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after buying an additional 595,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,034,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

