Short Interest in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Decreases By 7.8%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the April 30th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 643,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Accolade Stock Down 1.1 %

ACCD opened at $7.08 on Friday. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $554.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 22.53% and a negative net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Accolade by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Accolade by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Accolade by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Accolade from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Accolade from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACCD

About Accolade

(Get Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.