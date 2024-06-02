Short Interest in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expands By 7.1%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the April 30th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACMR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

ACM Research stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $152.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.00 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 13.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $455,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 874,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,550,548.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David H. Wang sold 86,090 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $1,947,355.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 504,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,400,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $455,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,550,548.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,763 shares of company stock valued at $8,650,406. 31.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1,197.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

