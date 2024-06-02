Short Interest in Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT) Drops By 15.0%

Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the April 30th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aeries Technology stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.82% of Aeries Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Aeries Technology Price Performance

Shares of AERT opened at $1.40 on Friday. Aeries Technology has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $11.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services.

Further Reading

