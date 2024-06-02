Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Decreases By 12.8%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,040,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 55,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Compass Point began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGNC

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other AGNC Investment news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,065,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,502,000 after buying an additional 380,247 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 16,126 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 169,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $10.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 14.9%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.