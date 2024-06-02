Short Interest in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Drops By 5.9%

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the April 30th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 527,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ACLS stock opened at $112.49 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

