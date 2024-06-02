Short Interest in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Grows By 7.9%

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,300 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the April 30th total of 263,500 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.
Senmiao Technology Price Performance
AIHS stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. The company has a market cap of $8.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Senmiao Technology has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.05.
About Senmiao Technology
