Short Interest in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Grows By 7.9%

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,300 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the April 30th total of 263,500 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Senmiao Technology Price Performance

AIHS stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. The company has a market cap of $8.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Senmiao Technology has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.05.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.

