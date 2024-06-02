Short Interest in Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Rises By 19.7%

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the April 30th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tsuruha Stock Performance

Shares of TSUSF opened at $76.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.62. Tsuruha has a 1-year low of $76.12 and a 1-year high of $91.80.

Tsuruha Company Profile

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. It sells pharmaceutical, cosmetic, miscellaneous goods and food products. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

