Short Interest in Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Rises By 19.7%

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the April 30th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tsuruha Stock Performance
Shares of TSUSF opened at $76.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.62. Tsuruha has a 1-year low of $76.12 and a 1-year high of $91.80.
Tsuruha Company Profile
