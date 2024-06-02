Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Receives $4.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.70.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In other Sight Sciences news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $51,424.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 426,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Paul Badawi sold 12,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $63,860.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,750,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,213,703.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $51,424.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 426,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,195 shares of company stock worth $244,193. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGHT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Sight Sciences during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sight Sciences by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sight Sciences by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 19.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGHT stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $326.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66. Sight Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $9.73.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 44.45% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

