StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veradigm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of MDRX opened at $9.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98. Veradigm has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $14.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth $9,055,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Veradigm by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,754,000 after buying an additional 95,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Veradigm by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,908,000 after buying an additional 3,140,483 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

