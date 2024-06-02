StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Regis (NYSE:RGS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Regis Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE RGS opened at $4.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.78. Regis has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

