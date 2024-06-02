StockNews.com Lowers Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) to Hold

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NTIC. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Northern Technologies International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NTIC

Northern Technologies International Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $173.66 million, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,911,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 55,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International

(Get Free Report)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.