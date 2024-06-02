StockNews.com Upgrades First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) to Hold

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FBMS. TheStreet lowered First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on First Bancshares from $29.50 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

FBMS stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.87. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $32.06. The firm has a market cap of $791.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.90.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBMS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 69.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 49.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 17.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

