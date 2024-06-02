StockNews.com Upgrades First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Hold

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FIBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $26.54 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.80 million. Analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $77,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,229.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lorrie F. Asker sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $50,042.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,979.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $77,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,229.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

