StockNews.com Upgrades HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) to “Buy”

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of HTBI stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.05. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $481.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.78.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $50.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.66 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 867,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

