StockNews.com Upgrades Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Strong-Buy

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $146.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.26.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 29,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

