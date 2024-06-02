StockNews.com Upgrades TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) to “Hold”

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TRST opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $528.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average of $28.33. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $32.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 21.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,183 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,836,000 after acquiring an additional 33,892 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 202,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 31,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

