StockNews.com Upgrades TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) to “Hold”

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of TRST opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $528.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average of $28.33. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $32.10.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 21.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.
