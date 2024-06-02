StockNews.com Upgrades TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) to “Hold”

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRSTGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TRST opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $528.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average of $28.33. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $32.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRSTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 21.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,183 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,836,000 after acquiring an additional 33,892 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 202,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 31,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

