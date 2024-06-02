Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Down 2.6% Following Insider Selling

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $40.05 and last traded at $40.36. 201,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,365,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.43.

Specifically, Director Merline Saintil sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $140,259.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,838.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $356,000.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,304.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $140,259.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,838.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,351 shares of company stock valued at $4,227,015 in the last ninety days. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.69.

Symbotic Trading Down 4.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of -164.88 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $424.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.98 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the 1st quarter worth about $426,752,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,189,000 after buying an additional 345,386 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after acquiring an additional 690,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Symbotic by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 616,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,738,000 after acquiring an additional 36,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Symbotic by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 510,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 155,828 shares during the period.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.