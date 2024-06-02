Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.41.
Several analysts have commented on TGT shares. HSBC raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Target from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Target
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $759,810,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $335,870,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 15,009.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,244,000 after buying an additional 1,745,459 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 37,301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,832,000 after buying an additional 1,694,222 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Target by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $747,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Target Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of TGT stock opened at $156.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.94 and a 200 day moving average of $151.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. Target has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.
Target Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.38%.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.