Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.59

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 16187 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Telefónica Trading Up 0.9 %

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1628 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefónica

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEF. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,952,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,590 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,519,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,474,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 76,410 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 471,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 373,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Further Reading

