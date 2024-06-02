Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.32.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXRH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $172.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $174.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.24.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $459,814.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $100,479.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,175.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,759 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,560. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

