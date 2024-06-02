The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives C$67.74 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$67.74.

A number of brokerages have commented on BNS. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$64.52 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$55.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.40. The stock has a market cap of C$79.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 69.97%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

