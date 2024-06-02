TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,363.38.

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.6 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,343.23 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $768.23 and a 52 week high of $1,363.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,264.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,137.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 29.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total transaction of $3,848,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3 shares of company stock valued at $1,690 and sold 29,776 shares valued at $37,097,386. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,909,000 after buying an additional 75,784 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,856,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.