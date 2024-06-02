TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Receives $38.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

THS opened at $36.31 on Thursday. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average is $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $820.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $130,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THS. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,877,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,364,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,463,000 after acquiring an additional 145,261 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,664,000 after purchasing an additional 75,162 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,123,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,568,000 after purchasing an additional 191,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 29.0% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,630,000 after purchasing an additional 251,886 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

