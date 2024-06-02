Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.20

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 40.20 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 40.20 ($0.51), with a volume of 1851233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.48 ($0.50).

Tullow Oil Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 35.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The firm has a market cap of £571.44 million, a PE ratio of -652.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.06.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tullow Oil

In other news, insider Roald Goethe purchased 71,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £26,467.95 ($33,803.26). In related news, insider Richard Miller acquired 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £19,440 ($24,827.59). Also, insider Roald Goethe acquired 71,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £26,467.95 ($33,803.26). Insiders have bought 175,535 shares of company stock worth $5,990,795 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.