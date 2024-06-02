United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.62

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.62 and last traded at $53.88, with a volume of 65317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

United States Cellular Stock Up 9.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.78 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.75 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,166,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,991,000 after acquiring an additional 104,911 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 13.1% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,592,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 184,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,480,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,021,000 after acquiring an additional 47,267 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 101.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 725,714 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,184,000 after acquiring an additional 365,863 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 659,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the period. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

