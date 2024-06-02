Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) and Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Head to Head Survey

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) and Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Colruyt Group and Unrivaled Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colruyt Group $11.68 billion 0.55 $333.99 million N/A N/A Unrivaled Brands $52.01 million 10.06 -$188.93 million $0.01 67.50

Colruyt Group has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.0% of Colruyt Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Colruyt Group and Unrivaled Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colruyt Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Colruyt Group has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Colruyt Group and Unrivaled Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colruyt Group N/A N/A N/A Unrivaled Brands -2.37% N/A -1.16%

Summary

Colruyt Group beats Unrivaled Brands on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colruyt Group

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations. It also provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, maintains, and finances wind energy projects. The company offers its products and services under the Bike Republic, Bio-Planet, Boni Selection, Collect&Go, Colruyt Group Academy, Colruyt Lowest Prices, Colruyt Prix Qualité, Cru, DATS 24, Dreambaby, Dreamland, Everyday, Graindor, Kangourou, Okay, Spar Colruyt Group, Xtra, Jims, Newpharma, The Fashion Society, Codifrance, Colex, Solucious, Spar For You, and Symeta Hybrid brands. It provides its products and services to wholesalers, commercial customers, and affiliated independent merchants, as well as schools, care homes, the hospitality sector, etc. The company was formerly known as Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV and changed its name to Colruyt Group N.V. in October 2023. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Halle, Belgium.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp. and changed its name to Unrivaled Brands, Inc. in July 2021. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

