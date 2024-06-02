V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Gap Up to $12.33

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.33, but opened at $13.10. V.F. shares last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 3,168,499 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on V.F. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

V.F. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 2,835.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in V.F. by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

