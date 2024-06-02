Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $220.00. The stock had previously closed at $194.19, but opened at $175.01. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Veeva Systems shares last traded at $174.28, with a volume of 782,254 shares traded.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.65.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 199.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 11,393 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 284.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 63,922 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,673,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.64 and a 200-day moving average of $204.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

