VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

VEON Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VEON opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. VEON has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average of $22.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in VEON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in VEON by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the first quarter worth $376,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in shares of VEON by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 23,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of VEON by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

