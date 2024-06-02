Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.95

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.95 and last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 94573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WRBY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Warby Parker Stock Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.25 million. Analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Warby Parker

In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 52,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $635,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,133.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 8,708 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $103,451.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,315.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 52,065 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $635,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,133.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,979 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 137,633.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 79.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

