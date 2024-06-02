Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $26.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The firm has a market cap of $447.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $48.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.24 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 12.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

