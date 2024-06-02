Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.83.

W has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Wayfair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Wayfair from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,696 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $233,180.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,650,024.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,493. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Wayfair by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE W opened at $59.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 3.32. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $37.85 and a twelve month high of $90.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.27.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

