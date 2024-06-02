Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Shares Gap Up to $8.56

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.56, but opened at $8.90. Weave Communications shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 66,280 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WEAV shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WEAV

Weave Communications Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $615.19 million, a PE ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 2.23.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $47.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Weave Communications by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 25.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weave Communications

(Get Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.