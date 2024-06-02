Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 4,200 ($53.64) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 42.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($53.64) to GBX 4,000 ($51.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Whitbread currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,150 ($53.00).

LON WTB opened at GBX 2,953 ($37.71) on Friday. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,848 ($36.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,714 ($47.43). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,111.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,324.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of £5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,845.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($37.78), for a total value of £161,980.08 ($206,871.11). In related news, insider Dame Karen Jones acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,004 ($38.37) per share, with a total value of £27,036 ($34,528.74). Also, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($37.78), for a total value of £161,980.08 ($206,871.11). 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

